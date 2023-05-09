The public’s help is being sought by the police to find Vivian Samaroo.
Samaroo, 28 of Caratal Road, Forest Park, Claxton Bay, was last seen at 3 p.m. on Thursday and was reported missing to the San Fernando police station.
Samaroo is of East Indian descent, six feet tall, slim built and brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Fernando police station at 652-2858. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.