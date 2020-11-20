The clean-up operations in response to Wednesday's oil spill in Woodland continue to be conducted in an efficient manner and at a satisfactory pace, according to Heritage Petroleum Company Limited.
A release from Heritage on Friday stated that clean-up efforts are continuing following the launch of its response protocols on Wednesday, immediately after receiving a report of the spill at the Godineau River (South Oropouche).
On Thursday president of the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group, Edward Moody, expressed concerns over the slow pace of the clean-up, and lamented that no one from the immediate community was hired to assist in the effort.
However, Heritage stated in the release that it is committed to doing all in its power to minimize the impact of the spill and that it continues to work assiduously towards this end.
The company also stated that many of the persons engaged and supporting the clean-up efforts live in the area, with the services of several fishermen and their boats being involved in the process.
"Ambient air quality testing is on-going. The relevant authorities are also being regularly updated to ensure that all operations are conducted in a safe, efficient, and timely manner."
Stating that pipeline assessment and repair works continue along the 16” line, Heritage reminded the public to avoid the affected area (from La Fortune Pluck Road to the river’s mouth at Mosquito Creek) since this may put them at unnecessary risk and hamper the clean-up activities.