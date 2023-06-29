Clean-up crews were launched before dawn yesterday in some parts of the country hardest hit by Tuesday’s rains and winds, which downed trees, power lines, blew off roofs and triggered heavy street and flash flooding.
Trinidad suffered the most following the passage of a tropical wave that brought thunderous midday showers across the island, pouring down for more than an hour and leaving people in all corners calling for radical action to address the causes of flooding.
North, Northwest, Central and South Trinidad were battered the most, with gusty winds ripping at the landscape and flooding within minutes in some areas, residents claimed.
Fallen trees and other factors caused power outages in the Northwest, and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) advised that additional crews were assigned to assist with restoration activities.
“Several areas across Trinidad were impacted by the mid-afternoon adverse weather but T&TEC’s Northern Distribution Area was most affected,” the T&TEC statement said.
In an updated advisory at 6 p.m. yesterday, T&TEC said the number of outages had increased to just under 100 by 3 p.m. and that by 6.30 p.m., an additional three crews were expected to have been dispatched towards restoration efforts.
The Commission said at the time of the updated release, areas that were still out of supply included Belmont, Barataria, Malick, Maraval/Paramin, Morvant and Santa Cruz.
Water woes
In some more far-off parts of Trinidad, communities from Tuesday night experienced blocked roads and fallen trees, including in some people’s properties.
Disaster management units from the respective regional corporations were included in relief and clean-up efforts supported by the Ministry of Works and Transport.
This included at least 12 roofs that were blown off up to Tuesday evening, minor landslips in parts of the north and east, and the cleaning-up of debris left by flash floods.
Pipe-borne water to areas in Northeast and Northwest was also interrupted, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) stated in a release yesterday.
Affected areas included Maraval and St Clair, Valencia, Surrey Village, Lopinot, El Dorado, Tunapuna, Tacarigua, Maracas/St Joseph, Blanchiseusse Village, La Fillette, Las Cuevas and Tyrico Village.
Alert off, but it may rain
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) also discontinued its Adverse Weather Alert #2, issued on Tuesday and which was an extension of an alert issued on Monday.
The TTMS stated in an update at noon yesterday: “Although there is a medium chance (60 per cent) of a few heavy showers and the low chance (30 per cent) of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, the potential for impactful weather has decreased substantially over the last 24 hours”.
Last night was expected to be mostly settled, despite few showers developing after midnight.
The TTMS said there was a low (20 per cent) chance of a heavier shower or isolated thunderstorm during the early-morning period today, which is expected to be generally sunny, hazy and breezy at times despite showers over a few areas during the morning.
“There is the low (20-30 per cent) chance of the heavier shower or isolated thunderstorm favouring western coastal areas of Trinidad,” stated the forecast from meteorologist Crystol Caesar.
“Gusty winds and street flooding possible near heavy downpours,” it added, while the population was also warned that “a significant concentration of Saharan dust is expected overnight”.