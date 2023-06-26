A 35-year-old New Grant woman was granted $150,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace, after she was charged with seven counts of Uttering a Forged Document.
Kimberly Joseph-Richards was charged with the offences when she was granted bail by JP Balkaran.
She is to appear virtually before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on July 27.
In October 2022, the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister reported to the Fraud Squad, that during the period April 11, 2022 to June 6 2022, a temporary clerk attached to the said office, presented seven medical certificates in support of her application for sick leave. Upon verification, the certificates were
discovered to be forged.
An investigation was launched into the matter and on June 23, 2023, the suspect was arrested and charged with the offences.
Investigations were supervised by Snr. Supt. Arlet Groome, ASP Samuel and Sgt. Bassarath, all of Fraud Squad. Joseph-Richards was charged by PC Lutchman, also of Fraud Squad-Port of Spain Office.