A clerk employed in the Office of the Prime Minister has been charged by the Fraud Squad over alleged fake medical certificates.
Kimberly Joseph-Richards, 35 of New Grant, was charged with seven offences of uttering a forged document in relation to her sick leave. She was granted $150,000 bail by a justice of the peace. She is to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on July 27.
In October 2022, the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister reported to the Fraud Squad, that during the period April 11 to June 6, 2022, a temporary clerk attached to the office, presented seven medical certificates in support of her application for sick leave. Upon verification, the certificates were allegedly discovered to be forged.
An investigation was launched into the matter and on June 23 2023, the suspect was arrested and charged with the offences. Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, ASP Samuel and Sgt Bassarath, all of the Fraud Squad. Joseph-Richards was charged by constable Lutchman, also of the Fraud Squad - Port of Spain office.