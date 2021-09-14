The theatre and arts community was thrust into mourning following the death of actor and comedian Clifford Learmond.
The local entertainer passed away at a hospital in Florida yesterday.
In August, Learmond posted via his Facebook page that he was at Tampa General Hospital after contracting Covid-19.
By September 1, Learmond announced via social media he was being discharged from the hospital.
Last night his loved ones, friends, and colleagues posted on Facebook that Learmond had passed.
Condolences continued to pour in today for the entertainer who never failed to bring smiles to people's faces.
Actress and fellow comedian Nikki Crosby told the Express via telephone interview earlier today, Learmond was not just a colleague but family.
Crosby said, "Clifford was a brother to all of us. He was with the Maljo tent and he was one of the founding members. He was so funny. We have a (Whatsapp) group he was in where we talked to him all the time. It's a theatre group where we have other talents such as Penelope Spencer, Debra Boucaud Mason, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Cecilia Salazar, and others. We were in constant contact with him. We know he was sick and he had a heart condition. His family was with him and we kept him going. When he contracted Covid we prayed extra hard for him. He would definately be missed.``
Fellow entertainer Pennelope Spencer reminisced on the final conversation with Learmond.
"His last two texts to the Whatsapp (theatre) group we formed were condolences for his best friend from "Tent theatre days ``, Dawud Orr. He died about a month ago. He was very sad," Spencer said.
She described Learmond as a compassionate individual and a proud father.
"He loved his daughter more than anything in the world."
"I loved my friend, and I'll miss him dearly," Spencer said.
Last year, Learmond had set up a Go Fund Me account to assist in paying medical bills. At the time, he had been dealing with several health issues over the past few years.
A cause of death has not yet been stated.