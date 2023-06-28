A “loud bang”.
This was how Laventille resident Emerly Harding described the sound she heard as the ceiling of her Housing Development Corporation apartment in Laventille fell yesterday.
Heavy winds and rains also ripped part of the roof off the apartment complex she lives in at Trou Macaque Road.
A small part of the falling ceiling almost injured her granddaughter who was lying on her bed in a bedroom.
Speaking to the Express and TV6, she recounted her experience as she carried the child to safety.
“She start to bawl out ‘granny’. I went inside and picked her up. By the time I coming out of that bedroom to go over in this bedroom is because the next ceiling start to fall down. Everywhere start to fall down after,” she said.
Harding, who lives in the apartment with her partner and son, said she got hit with a piece of wood while trying to brace herself from the falling roof.
She said she tried to vacate the apartment but was unable to exit because of lightning and thunder outside so she stayed inside, terrified with her granddaughter in her arms and took shelter under a piece of the roof that was still intact.
She said when she tried to exit the building a second time she had to push past a piece of roof in the gallery that blocked the stairway which led downstairs.
Harding said she had been a resident of the building for about 15 years.
“They changed this roof for me already. I tell them about it because one time I was in my bedroom and was feeling like some brown stuff was on the bed. I did report it to them and they did come and they did really change the ceiling but yet still it had old wood in-between,” she said.
She said she believed that “woodlice eating the wood so that is what is the cause of all of this. Is the rotten wood. So with that storm that come it just take everything and gone.”
Managing director of the HDC Jayselle McFarlane told the Express via phone that the floor of the apartment complex affected housed four families comprising 15 people.
She said while three people were able to secure accommodation for themselves the HDC was working with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management to activate a community centre to accommodate the other 12 while repairs were being done.
She said residents were provided with meals and water last night courtesy KFC and Blue Waters respectively and the staff at HDC were trying to assist with donations of dry clothing.
Member of Parliament for the area and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds visited the location yesterday and said he was able to secure a work crew from the Land Settlement Agency and they will begin repair works on the roof today.
“In addition to that a large contractor called me on another matter coincidentally a while ago and in my response to him I asked whether he would be willing to extend his benevolence in service to the people of Laventille in this crisis. He has agreed so (this) morning he is sending a work crew as well and some material to attend to that problem.”