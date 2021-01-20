Police are trying to identify the skeletal remains of a human being which were found in Brazil Village yesterday evening.
The find was made at about 12.15pm on Tuesday, in a forested area some 60 feet to the south of the Arena Road, Brazil Village.
The remains included a skull, rig cage, and a leg bone.
Also, a belt was observed around the pelvic area, and burnt clothing in the area of the head.
The District medical officer visited the scene and ordered the remains be removed pending a post mortem examination.
The crime scene processed the scene and the officers recovered one soiled jersey, one damaged cellphone, a bottle with an unknown liquid substance.
The scene was visited by a team of officers led by ASP Douglas, W-Insp Sylvester, Insp Parks, Insp Penjilla, PC Ramdial, and PC Andrews, among others.
WPC Garcia is continuing enquires.