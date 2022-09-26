HONOURED: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, third from right, poses with national awardees, from left, Prof Christine Carrington (Chaconia Gold in the sphere Leadership in Molecular Genetics and Virology), Dr Roshan Parasram (the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the sphere of Public Health), Dr Michelle Trotman (Chaconia Gold in the sphere of Leadership in Public Health Service), Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards (Chaconia Gold in the sphere of Leadership in the Public Health Service) and Dr Avery Hinds (Chaconia Gold in the sphere of Leadership in the Public Health Service) at the National Awards 2022 on Saturday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). They were recognised for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY