Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says the country’s 17,000 healthcare workers deserve to be honoured for their work in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and he praised their efforts after receiving his national award on Saturday night.
Parasram received the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), the country’s highest award, for his work in public health. Also receiving the ORTT was banker Sterling Frost.
Speaking with reporters following the awards ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Parasram sought to highlight the workers on the ground whom he wished could be honoured “in a special way”.
“I want to thank the healthcare workers first of all for their service and diligence. None of us from the health team would really be here without all the hands on deck of all 17,000 healthcare workers across the country that have provided and continue to provide yeoman service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We are just here representing all of them collectively.
“At the end of the day it was really a team effort. No one individual can really do what was done for Covid-19. It really required all of us together. I wish all 17,000 healthcare workers could be given some sort of honour as we move forward and hopefully in the future we will get a chance to honour them in a special way.”
Parasram said he did not aim to win any awards for his work and his goal was to always deliver the best service he could.
Reflecting on the health team’s work throughout the pandemic, the CMO said misinformation was one of the greatest challenges the team had to face as well as inequity in the distribution of vaccines.
Pandemic not over
He reminded the country that the pandemic is not over.
“It feels a little bittersweet because we are still in the grips of the pandemic. It is still with us, unfortunately. However, I think we are seeing the end of it, even the WHO director general has signalled to us that the end is in sight.
“I think in Trinidad and Tobago we are getting to a more manageable state but Covid-19 has taught us that the uncertainty of a virus never disappears. So we wait and see what happens as it makes its way towards ending and hopefully much lower levels of transmission.”
Other members of the Covid-19 health team also received national awards for their service.
Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Prof Christine Carrington and Dr Michelle Trotman were all awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold).
Hinds said he was proud that the health team has been recognised.
“”We are really grateful also to our families who supported us and who stood by us while we virtually abandoned them for a little bit to do the work we had to do.
“We are grateful for this moment to celebrate and to be celebrated alongside all team members.”
Hinds said management of the pandemic was a team effort and he recognised those who he said worked in the background that people are not aware of.
“It was a massive, multilevel team effort...”
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also congratulated the team, saying the national awards were a “fitting tribute”.
“As Minister of Health led by the Honourable Prime Minister and supported by the Cabinet, it has been my privilege to be associated with this team, a team of local public officers who rose to the occasion when we needed them most,” he said.
“The CMO, as the lead public officer, receives the country’s highest award, a fitting tribute to his dedication. My eternal gratitude also goes out to every category of healthcare professionals, both clinical and non-clinical, for their total dedication to duty.”