Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has clarified that there are two categories of Covid-19 deaths— people who die of complications of the virus, and those who test positive for the virus at the time of death.
He said yesterday that the Ministry of Health tries to capture all deaths related to the virus, both within and outside of hospitals.
Earlier this week, secretary-general of the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) Michael Annisette called for a transparent definition for Covid-19 fatalities.
He opined that deaths in people who tested positive for the virus should not be listed as part of Covid-19 statistics, unless the patient dies from a pathology related to Covid-19, such as respiratory failure, secondary to Covid lung injury/pneumonia.
‘Clinicians make a decision’
Touching on the issue during yesterday’s Covid-19 virtual news conference, Parasram stated: “Generally speaking... anyone that has passed away and has a Covid-positive test at the time of death will be classified as dying with Covid.
“Anyone that would have had Covid, being positive and then being hospitalised, for example, and passed away, what happens is that the clinicians make a decision, and they put on the death certificate what they think is the cause of death, and that is what is generally utilised.
“Based on what the clinician sends to the ministry’s central repository, which is the Epi (Epidemiological) unit under Dr (Avery) Hinds, we use that data that we get from the clinicians to make a determination.
“They actually say that the person has died of some complications of Covid, so we use both categories together, add them together, and that’s how you get deaths.
“We have cleared up that it’s both persons dying of complications of Covid, and those dying and having a positive PCR test at the time of death. So, that’s how we classify in the Ministry of Health.”
Parasram further explained that someone who died at home, having known their Covid-19 status prior to death, will be classified by a district medical officer or the attending physician, and that data will head to the Ministry of Health.
“As it relates to the unknown deaths, for example, somebody collapsed at their home, they would not have been swabbed before, they don’t know the status—what happens is when they are brought into the institution, they are swabbed at that point, and we count those as persons that would have died as having a positive swab at the time of death,” he stated.
“So, those are the broad categories that we try to capture in our data, and we try not to miss anyone that would have died in Trinidad or Tobago. At least we would have tried to capture everybody in the country.
“And through the system we have with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the district medical officers, they are responsible for all deaths outside of the hospital. So, we think we cast a very wide net and we’re able to capture all the deaths, inclusive of everything that occurs outside the hospital,” he added.