A 45-year-old coach appeared before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday, charged with indecent assault.
He was granted $80,000 bail and is expected to return to court on October 9.
The accused was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on October 26, 2022. According to police reports, around 7.30 a.m. a 20-year-old woman was at her home in company with her father, when she received a call from a man requesting her to accompany him to Signal Hill.
The man picked her up and they went to an area on top some tanks in Signal Hill, where the man allegedly touched her inappropriately about her body. The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy–Alleyne and Insp Miller.