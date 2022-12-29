A 63-year-old coach was granted $175,000 bail on a charge of sexual touching of a 14-year-old girl.
The accused who appeared before Arima magistrate Indar Jagroo last Friday, is expected to reappear on January 23.
Police reports indicate that on November 11, a woman offered a ride to her daughter’s coach. The man and the girl were both seated in the back seat of the motor vehicle, when upon reaching the Trincity area, the man allegedly started touching and caressing the girl’s leg.
After the man was dropped off, the girl informed her mother about the incident. The woman then made a report to the Child Protection Unit (CPU) at the Maracas St Joseph police station.
CPU detectives investigated the matter, which led to the arrest and charge of the suspect on December 22.
The matter was investigated by Sgt Mohammed and supervised by Supt Guy-Alleyne, ASP Bridglal and Inspector Stanley.