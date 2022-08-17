A member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, charged with breaching a protection order, has been placed on $45,000 bail.
The 23-year-old faced an Arima magistrate on Monday and, as a condition of bail, was ordered to stay at least 100 metres from the victim’s residence and place of work, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
According to police reports, around 10 a.m. on August 10, a woman was at her home with a man, when he allegedly took her cell phone, then accused her of infidelity. He then allegedly attacked her, beat her about her body, and choked her. The man also allegedly took a sum of cash from the woman, the police's post said.
He was arrested on August 14 and charged with breach of a protection order.
Investigations were spearheaded by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Charles. Constable Burgess of the Maloney police station laid the charge.
The matter was adjourned to November 16.