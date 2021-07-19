A Coast Guard officer and two friends who were caught by police liming during curfew were arrested on Sunday night.
TTCG officer Rosselle Madhoo, 35, of Seventh Avenue, Tableland and the two other men - Diego Granger, 26, a fabricator of Gaffoor Trace, Tableland, and Kevin Mascall, 49, a labourer, of Seventh Avenue, Tableland, were charged by PC Ramcharan for the offence of breach of curfew.
The three appeared in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate and pleaded guilty to the offence.
Police said Madhoo was the driver of the vehicle that was intercepted in Tableland around 9.50 p.m.
PC Ramcharan and other officers were on patrol when they spotted the vehicle speeding along Naparima Mayaro Road.
Officers pursued and caused the vehicle to stop, then questioned the three men.
Police said that when they were asked the reason for being outside past curfew, they all replied that they had been liming.
The three were arrested and taken to the Tableland Police Station where they were charged with the offence.
The magistrate fined each of them $3,000, or in default serve three months hard labour.