A coast guard officer is in custody following the murder of 24-year-old Akeem Prudhumme.
Prudhumme, of Bon Air North, Windy Hill, Arouca, was fatally shot on Sunday night while liming with a neighbour.
At about 7.17pm he was said to be on the roadway, talking to two Venezuelan women, when a red Hyundai pulled up next to him.
The occupant of the car opened fire, hitting Prudhumme to his chest, back, and lower abdomen.
The suspect then drove off.
Prudhumme was then taken to the Arima Hospital by his grandfather.
However, he died while undergoing treatment.
Ten spent shells were recovered by CSI officers at the scene.
The police were given descriptions of the car and the suspect and patrols were set up along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and the Eastern Main Road in strategic locations.
At about 7.30pm, police reportedly saw a vehicle matching the descriptions given along the highway in the vicinity of Macoya intersection and attempted to intercept the car.
However, the driver sped away.
The officers gave chase and the vehicle was later discovered crashed and abandoned at Centenary Ext. Tunapuna.
A search of the area was conducted and a 38-year-old man from Foster Road, Sangre Grande was held.
The man, the Express was told, was a coast guard officer attached to the Galeota Base.
He is expected to be questioned today.
The vehicle was removed from the scene and taken for processing.