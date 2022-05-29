xavie

Xavie Roberts, a 36-year-old employed able-bodied seaman in the Trinidad and Toba­go Coast Guard, is on $1 million bail following a drug bust in Tobago.

He and two others appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, and reappeared on Friday.

Darrion Mitchell, a 30-year-old handyman of Calder Hall; and Kareem Baldeo, a 24-year-old farmer of Pig Farm Road, Goldsborough, also appeared, charged before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

All three appeared charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. Roberts answered to an additional charge of possession of marijuana.

Mitchell and Baldeo are both remanded in custody to June 10.

Roberts is on $1 million bail, with condition that he reports to the Scarborough Police Station on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. He is to return to court on June 23.

Reports indicate offi­cers of the Tobago Divi­sional Task Force and Divisional Criminal Inves­tigations Department con­ducted surveil­lance in the Scarborough district around noon on Tuesday, during which they stopped a white Nissan B15 motor vehicle with three male occupants.

A search of the car was conducted and offi­cers alle­gedly found two garbage bags containing 3.12 kilogrammes of marijuana. Several glass bottles were also alleged­ly found in the vehicle. The three were then arrested.

On Tuesday, the T&T Coast Guard, in a news release, said it was aware one of its members was involved in an incident requiring the attention of the Police Service, and that investigations were continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It added, “The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard holds its members to the highest standards of discipline and professionalism. In this regard, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard remains committed to working together with partner agencies to ensure that law and order are maintained.”

