MILLIONS of dollars’ worth of cocaine was found on board a Caribbean Airlines plane.
The find was made at the Miami international airport on Tuesday morning.
The flight came from Guyana to Trinidad and then left for Miami.
It is then upon arrival at the airport, approximately 6.5 kilogrammes of cocaine was discovered on the plane in the baggage carrier area.
When contacted on the issue CAL’s communications manager Dionne Ligoure said the matter is in the hands of the law enforcement and did not divulge any further comments.
The airline resumed their scheduled flights with the re-opening of borders in Trinidad and Tobago on July 17.
Last week CAL reported an operating loss of $326.6 million for the first half of this year, citing a drop in passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic.
The majority State-owned airline, in its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 2021, which were issued yesterday, said its performance was consistent with the same period in 2020, when it reported an operating loss of $331 million.
“In a year when the airline and travel industry were pulverised by the Covid-19 pandemic, total revenue generated for the six months ended June 2021 was $264.9 million, a decline of $306 million over 2020 due to a 44.8-per cent drop in passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic,” the statement said.