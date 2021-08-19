Three men were arrested and charged on Tuesday by police for the offence of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The arrested men were identified as Marlon Boodram, 31, of Mc Bean, Couva, Gwen Bhudan, 34, of Dow Village, California, and Bisram Ramhit, 64, also of Dow Village, California.
The charges were laid by PC Williams.
A police report said that officers of the Central Division Task Force Area South, executed a warrant to search a house in New Settlement, Dow Village, California.
During the search, 2,020 grams of cocaine was allegedly found in the house.
The occupants of the house were arrested and later charged.
The exercise was supervised by Insp Boxer and Sgt Persad.