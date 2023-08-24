THIRTY-SIX packets of cocaine valued at over $21 million washed ashore in Guayaguayare on Wednesday.
Company officials on the BP compound on Isthmus Road contacted police officers and informed them of the discovery.
A team of officers of the Mayaro CID, including Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Dowarka and PC Joseph were escorted by the company officials to a location along the coastline to the western side of the compound where the 36 packets were seen.
The police team retrieved the narcotics and conveyed them to the Mayaro Police Station where they were photographed and lodged pending submissions to the Forensic Science Center.
Police said the narcotics weighed 46 kilograms and carried a street value of $21,373,440.
Cpl Dowarka is continuing investigations.