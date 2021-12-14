Two men were arrested today after their highway escape attempt ended in a flooded canal on the Uriah Butler Highway.
Police say that at around 7.45 am they spotted and began chasing a Toyota Aqua.
Police say the car was headed south in an erratic manner and it sped off.
Vehicle PDR 8636 subsequently ran off the roadway in the vicinity of Heartland Plaza and the suspects of “Spanish origin" were apprehended with what appeared to be blocks of cocaine.
The suspects were taken to the Chaguanas Police Station. The car has been impounded.