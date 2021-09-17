Anildath Cazabo

A coconut vendor was ambushed and killed along the Golconda Connector Road, off the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension, on Friday.

He was identified as 49-year-old Anildath Cazabo.

Police said Cazabo was preparing his stall when a gunman ran up to him and fired several shots at around 5pm.

He was hit multiple times in the head and chest.

Police said the shooter then escaped in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Cazabo, of La Romaine, was a father of two.

Relatives said Cazabo sold coconuts and fish. He was also a construction worker.

Southern Division Homicide officers are investigating.

