A coconut vendor was ambushed and killed along the Golconda Connector Road, off the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension, on Friday.
He was identified as 49-year-old Anildath Cazabo.
Police said Cazabo was preparing his stall when a gunman ran up to him and fired several shots at around 5pm.
He was hit multiple times in the head and chest.
Police said the shooter then escaped in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway.
Cazabo, of La Romaine, was a father of two.
Relatives said Cazabo sold coconuts and fish. He was also a construction worker.
Southern Division Homicide officers are investigating.