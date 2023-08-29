Sixteen-year-old Chelsea Joseph is missing.
Joseph of Powder Magazine, Cocorite, was last seen on Monday and reported missing to the St James police station.
She is of African descent, brown in complexion, approximately five feet tall, and has a braided hairstyle.
Members of the police service are seeking the public's help to find her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the St James police station at 622-3695. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.