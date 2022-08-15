Coke in his backpack

A 19-year-old Penal man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
This, as a backpack containing 14.9 grammes of the drug was found on the teenager's bed at his Wilson Road, Clarke Road, home on Sunday.
Officers of the Penal police station were conducting an exercise in the area when they executed a search warrant at the man's home at around 6.10am.
Police said the cocaine was packaged in small plastic bags, ready for delivery.
He is expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate.