A Diego Martin man has been charged with the murder of a Princes Town man two years ago.
Rakeel Constance, also called ‘Bellies,’ 24, was charged with murder by PC Nelson, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.
Christopher Moore was shot to the head, and found in the kitchen area of his home on the afternoon of October 5, 2019.
The day before, Moore had a physical confrontation with a man over money and a cellular phone along Perry Young Road, Indian Walk, Moruga.
It as reported that Moore had beaten a man with a cutlass, the man in response is alleged to have made death threats against Moore.