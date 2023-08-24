With five People’s National Movement (PNM) and four United National Congress (UNC) councillors in the San Fernando City Corporation, the councillor tipped to be mayor says there will continue to be collaboration and camaraderie as they serve the citizens of San Fernando.
Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at San Fernando City Hall yesterday, councillor for Pleasantville Robert Parris, who is tipped to become the next mayor of San Fernando, said, “The elections are over and therefore we will serve, all of us, serve the people who elected us, to the best of our ability... We will work together to get the job done.”
In the last council there were six councillors for the PNM and three for the UNC. The PNM, however, lost its Marabella West seat in the local government election on August 14.
Parris said he did not foresee the number of councillors for the differing sides being an issue. “We will continue and will have that type of collaboration and camaraderie amongst members of council,” he told reporters.
Parris, who was sworn in for his fifth term, said being a councillor is selfless. He said he is always available to give advice to the younger members of council, and that he will continue to be creative in serving the people.
Regarding local government reform, Parris said, “Local government is very small and now with the reform, more can be done for the people, so we can’t have adversarial politics within the local government of Trinidad and Tobago.”
He added , “The system within itself, as it currently is, it’s a little top-heavy. We can expect more persons within the communities to be served better, to also be part of participatory governance in the City of San Fernando.”
He said there will be more equipment and resources to serve the citizens of the city.
Hope and change
One of the newest councillors, John Michael Alibocus, said the role is about together we aspire, together we achieve.
“There is hope, there is going to be change.” He said he felt victorious taking the oath of office.
In her brief closing remarks, deputy chief executive officer Heather Crawford told the newly sworn-in councillors they begin a new journey together.
“There is so much you can accomplish through collaborative efforts. We all share a love for our beautiful city. Therefore, let us commit to use local government to deliver important services to the burgesses of the city that will help improve their quality of life,” she said.
Eight councillors were sworn in yesterday.
For the PNM: Teresa Lynch for Cocoyea/Tarouba; Ryaad Hosein—Les Efforts/Cipero; Nigel Couttier—Mon Repos/Navet; Naigum Joseph—Springvale/Paradise; and Parris for Pleasantville.
For the UNC: Rishi Balramsingh for Les Efforts West/La Romaine; Sasha Ali—Marabella South/Vistabella; and Alibocus for Marabella West. Kern Ramadin for Marabella East was absent.
The swearing-in ceremony for the mayor and aldermen was scheduled to be held tomorrow, but a notice yesterday stated it was cancelled until further notice.
Parris said this was due to them awaiting the alderman list from the EBC.