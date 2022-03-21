Corporal Ken Sherwin Hogan who served this country as both a police officer and a coast guard, passed away last Friday.
Hogan, 52, enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in June 2020, after having served in the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard for 25 years. “Service to country has been the cornerstone of Hogan’s career,” a post on the TTPS social media page stated.
It added, “He will be remembered by his colleagues at the TTPS Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit as a skilled mechanic, a born instructor with a range of expertise in outboard motoring, and as a competent and committed officer. His superiors will remember him as a trustworthy, friendly individual, always willing to volunteer his services.”
Hogan leaves to mourn his three children and his siblings. The TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.