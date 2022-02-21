THE Covid-19 Committee did the best it could in the short time it was given, says Prof Terence Seemungal.
The Sunday Express editorial yesterday noted that the report did not answer the question as to why there were so many Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago compared to other Caricom countries which have similar health profiles.
“We answered the questions as best we could with the time that we had,” said Seemungal in a brief phone interview.
Seemungal, who is Dean at The University of the West Indies’ Faculty of Medical Sciences, headed a team which included Professor Emerita Phyllis Pitt-Miller, Dr Anton Cumberbatch, Dr Vidya Dean and Prof Donald Simeon to investigate the factors contributing to Covid-19 patient outcomes.
It was appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The Committee’s 105-page report was laid in Parliament last Friday.
Seemungal expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of himself and the team for selecting them to do the report.
The Committee started its work on January 17, 2022 and submitted its report on February 15, 2022.
“The report really has to defend itself. It’s an evidence-based report. All we can say is what is in the report, we really don’t want to say anything more than that,” said Seemungal.
He said it was for various organisations to say what is to come of the report.
Asked if he would like to see it immediately actioned, Seemungal replied: “Yes, of course. The recommendations are there and they should be carried out.”
Asked if he believed the Health Ministry should move swiftly to procure the drug Tocilizumab– which the Committee said was in shortage and which medical staff said was shown to be effective in Covid treatment–Seemungal said the international guidelines would have to be followed.
“There is the opinion of colleagues but there is also the evidence that has been published which they did not have time to go into,” he said, adding this was why the Committee recommended that the policy be reviewed.
Committee challenges
In the report, the Committee indicated that it had challenges accessing data during its investigation and recommended that measures be taken to computerise records.
“The hallmark of a modern healthcare system is information management, which allows continuous assessment of the effectiveness of the provision of health care vis-à-vis national expenditure. We had a lot of difficulty accessing data, for example, the patient records. There is an urgent need for electronic medical records. The ambulance transfer database, community care database and the hospital care databases need to be urgently linked to support cost-effective and oriented patient outcomes,” stated the report.
The Committee listed limitations it encountered in the conduct of its duty.
Timeliness in the receipt of data and reports.
The Committee stated that a request was made for datasets related to Covid-19 deaths and patient management on January 19 but most arrived two weeks after the request.
The Committee stated that it was not clear whether there are internal processes at the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) and the Health Ministry to address data quality and verification for all the Covid-19 data collected.
The Committee stated that there were many instances of entries in the wrong columns in the hospital admissions and patients managed at home datasets.