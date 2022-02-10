HUNDREDS of passengers travelling on Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) buses were left stranded for a second day yesterday, as several drivers stayed off the job over lack of Covid response measures.
The situation is said to have crippled the San Fernando-to-Port of Spain route.
PTSC chairman Edwin Gooding told the Express many commuters, mainly children and the elderly, were severely affected yesterday morning.
Describing the protest as illegal, Gooding said the system is now operating with a skeleton staff.
“Of the 25 drivers rostered to work from that route, only four showed up for work. This is illegal industrial action, as a large number of persons were inconvenienced, including the elderly and school children, who travel free of charge.
“The Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union (TIWU) who represent the drivers must know that these actions are affecting the travelling public and not PTSC,” Gooding lamented.
The Express visited City Gate in Port of Spain at 3.45 p.m. yesterday when commuters were making their way home. The line for the San Fernando route had more than 50 people awaiting transport.
Commuter Marilyn Job said there was no Point Fortin bus operating yesterday, and she had to take a taxi to Port of Spain.
“I now have to take a San Fernando bus which is the only route working in the South, and then taxi the rest of the way to Point Fortin.
“This is a real inconvenience, because I did not cater to put out more money on travelling. The drivers better resolve their issues soon,” Job remarked.
Just before the San Fernando bus arrived at 4 p.m., the PTSC public address system announced that the Point Fortin, Princes Town and Siparia services were suspended for the rest of the day and that other routes on the East-West Corridor were experiencing some delays.
Another commuter, who did not wish to be named, said he was hoping the Princes Town service resumes today, as he did not have any extra money to spend on normal travelling.
The PTSC chairman said while bus drivers from other districts can be relocated, it would take some time.
The workers began their demonstration on Monday, and TIWU branch representative Ryan Ramdath told the media a PTSC employee had died from the Covid-19 virus and there has not been proper sanitisation at the Golconda offices.
He claimed workers throughout PTSC’s operations did not have basic safety necessities.
However, Gooding found this disheartening since the workers know better.
“We sanitise our buses after each trip. In terms of social distancing, we honour all protocols. The union is also made up of our staff, so to hear them make these allegations is frightening, because the public will be concerned as to if proper Covid regulations are being executed by PTSC,” Gooding stressed.
However, TIWU president Judy Charles indicated that there are not enough sinks on the compound for the drivers to wash their hands, not enough hand sanitisers on the buses, and proper PPE (personal protective equipment) for the drivers is not in place.
“The drivers are also concerned that when a worker contracts Covid, the area of the compound is not sanitised. This is a serious health hazard.
“We have been having constant discussions with PTSC, but they will rectify some issues and then others will remain outstanding,” said Charles yesterday.
She stated the drivers did not strike, but took some time to highlight their plight.
When told it was announced that the Princes Town, Point Fortin and Siparia routes were suspended for the rest of the day, Charles said it was news to her.