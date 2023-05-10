The broken pipeline, which has been at the mouth of the Godineau River since it collapsed in October, is being blamed for loss of business, reduction in fish, and as a reason for the flooding which occurred last year in some southern communities.
Several groups, yesterday, called for its removal.
Seven months ago, the 32-inch main and its supporting steel structure collapsed into the Godineau River and affected the water supply to several areas on the southern peninsular. A new 36-inch line was soon installed nearby. This has since sprung a leak.
Speaking close to the pipelines, yesterday, Edward Moodie of the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group, said that water from Moruga, Princes Town and Barrackpore empties into the Gulf of Paria from the mouth of the Godineau River.
“For the entire month of November the people of Woodland, Penal, Debe and some parts of Barrackpore were under water for days and this was definitely a contributing factor. If one log should get caught on this rack, it would spell disaster within an hour and a half for all these people.”
He added that, “This, in my opinion, should fall under an emergency fund because this is a disaster waiting to happen. How could you have a pipe rack, 180 to 200 feet, blocking an entire main watercourse for seven months and nothing has been done to alleviate the situation? We are looking at scrap iron dealers right now to see if it is a viable option to have these guys remove it.”
Moodie said that the Members of Parliament Roodal Moonilal, Davendranath Tancoo and Lackram Bodoe have been trying to lobby in Parliament over the issue, and Bodoe intends to raise it in Parliament.
Alvin Hoseinee of the Woodland Fishing Association said fisherman are fearful.
He said when the tide is low, fishermen have to pass to the side of the pipe rack. “It’s very distressing because sometimes when the winds coming from the west it does be very rough underneath this bridge and a lot of fishermen got their boat damaged and their engine damaged. People afraid to come out to fish because sometimes, in the night, you have to come back in and its dangerous to manoeuvre...Remove the rack as soon as possible.”
He also said there has been a decline in fish.
President of the Woodland Flood Group Adesh Singh said that tributaries were blocked when the segment of the highway was constructed and the Godineau River became the only access to the lagoons and the swamp for fish and shrimp to breed.
President of Fyzabd Chamber of Commerce Anjanie Jairam said businesses in Fyzabad are being impacted and the chamber is concerned. “Without business, we cannot develop these communities...If you want to develop a community, you cannot have disasters...We need to know what is happening. What is the plan to have this removed so that our members and the communities can be relieved.”
She said the chamber has supported the community groups, and also followed due process, including speaking to the Member of Parliament.
Woodland residents were also on hand during the protest as they chanted along with the other gathered, “Fix the problem now, stop the flooding now.”
Imitiaz Baig said he and his family had to close down their shop because of the flooding.
Resident Dianne Ali-Bocus tearfully spoke about the flooding in the area.
“Last year, we had to move things from the house, my fridge fall on me trying to save it. We can’t take it no more,” she said.
Alicia Jaimungal said because of a leak from the new 36-inch pipeline, there is a lack of water. “My tank empty and come here and see water leaking, it frustrating. I have an 80-year-old father and to take care of him and come here and see water wasting, it’s difficult.”
WASA responds
In a release, WASA said that work to remove the 32-inch WASA main and the aged supporting steel structure from the Godineau River is scheduled to begin next week. It was stated that, “WASA has identified and secured the services of a suitable contractor, who will begin mobilisation in the coming days.”
WASA’s acting chief executive, Kelvin Romain, apologised to those negatively impacted by the delay in the removal of the structures.
He said, “Given the complexity of the job, and particularly because of the sensitivity of the surrounding area, we had to secure the services of a contractor with the experience and qualifications to execute the works safely and without undue harm to the environment. Unfortunately, this process took longer than we had hoped, but we are now able to have work commence.”
The release the removal of the pipeline and supporting steel structure is expected to take four to five weeks.
WASA also advised of a planned shutdown, on May 18, to complete the installation of an additional standby pump set at the South Oropouche Booster, and to install a rubber gasket between two flanges on the recently installed 36-inch Godineau pipeline.