THE Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) is concerned that some doctors are using ivermectin and bush medicine to treat Covid-19 patients at home, as the scientific evidence does not show that it is beneficial.
That ivermectin was being used by doctors to treat patients privately was disclosed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at last Saturday’s Covid update news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
Deyalsingh said some private medical practitioners are treating patients who have contracted Covid-19 with antibiotics and other medications that do not combat the virus.
He also disclosed that he had a meeting with doctors last Friday from the five regional health authorities and they informed him that some doctors were administering antibiotics, ivermectin and oxygen.
The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website states that ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and certain skin conditions.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, TTMA president Dr Vishi Beharry expressed concern that a few doctors were engaged in such practice.
“While in some instances it does not cause harm to the patients, doctors practise evidence-based medicine and the evidence we have looked at for these medications are insignificant for us to establish that it is helping treat Covid patients,” he said.
Beharry said while he is not calling on the doctors to desist as he cannot dictate to them how to practise medicine, they should always go by the scientific method in which they were trained.
The TTMA president noted that what is being observed is that many people who contract the virus are very fearful to go into the parallel healthcare system as many fear they would not make it out alive.
“When things deteriorate at home they hesitate to call the ambulance, as many persons believe they can fight the battle at home. But that is a dangerous precedent they are taking, as the death toll will continue to increase. Many private doctors have urged their patients who are experiencing symptoms of the virus to get tested and get hospital treatment early if necessary so that it does not get worse,” Beharry said.
He also believes that there are many more Covid cases than being reported, as people are fearful to even go and get tested, which is a growing concern amongst practitioners.
Vaccination outreach
The TTMA has been engaged in outreach programmes since August in rural communities and also reaching out to migrants who are scared to go to the various vaccination sites, as some may be illegal, Beharry said.
“This is why we are doing this outreach so the migrants, especially, will feel comfortable going to a church to get vaccinated and others can also speak to doctors on concerns they would have about the vaccine and how it would affect a medical condition that they have,” he added.
Beharry said the outreach, which is done every weekend, is just about 100 people getting vaccinated, but was hopeful at yesterday’s programme in Penal and Carapichaima that the numbers would have been more.
With regard to vaccine hesitancy, he said even though public and private doctors are overwhelmed by the increasing numbers in the parallel healthcare system, they have been urging their private patients on how important it is to get vaccinated.
Deyalsingh lamented last Saturday that the vaccination programme had stalled.
Over the past two weeks, there has been an average of 1,200 people a day going to get the vaccine, he said, and again called on the unvaccinated population to take advantage of the opportunity to become vaccinated.