Imam Yacoob Ali has died.
In a news release on Wednesday, Barataria/San Juan Member of Parliament Saddam Hosein stated, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un- "Verily we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return."
The release said Haji Yacoob Ali created history as the longest serving President General of the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association (ASJA) of Trinidad and Tobago.
“ASJA remains one of largest and influential Islamic organization in Trinidad and Tobago. ASJA, under the leadership of President General Ali has managed many masjids and schools from early childhood care, primary and secondary level.
“He has further advanced the institutional development of the Association through advocacy and a strong presence in the Muslim community, significantly shaping our greater national landscape,” the release stated.
It said that Yacoob Ali also played an integral role in the educational sector of Trinidad and Tobago with Hosein, a proud alumni of the ASJA Boys’ College in Charlieville, being an example of that.
“Perhaps one of the most fundamental aspects of Haji Ali’s life was the motto which he espoused, that “Success in life is not what we have but how much we are prepared to give”. It is a life motto which is certainly appropriate now more than ever, as our nation and world continue to grapple with the economic and social hardships brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The release said Haji Ali, fondly called “PG” by many, leaves a legacy as an educator, religious leader and businessman, and that he was always a dedicated worker and in his last days as he died with his proverbial boots on.
“May his life serve as a model which we can all emulate,” stated the release.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also expressed condolences over his passing.
“I would like to recognise the passing of two giants, Master Leroy Clarke and also my good friend who I’ve known all my adult life, Imam Yacoob Ali.”
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday, said: “Imam Yacoob Ali and I come from the same profession. He was the president of the Pharmacy Board way back when. I know him very well and have known him all my adult life, so my deepest condolences."