CONFESSION OF A WIFE KILLER

In April of this year, a 17-year-old girl named Aicha got into a boat with 58 men, women and children in the west African country of Mauritania, and set off for Europe.

Within two days, their food and water were done.

On the fourth day, the fuel for the engines had run out.

The boat began drifting in the unforgiving Atlantic Ocean, with no land or ship in sight.

People began screaming out for water. A human can only survive without it for three days.