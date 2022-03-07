Constable Rosanette Cooper-France died over the weekend.
Cooper-France, 43, enlisted into the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on January 30 2008, serving her country for 14 years.
She passed away on March 5.
Cooper-France will be remembered by colleagues for her dedication, devotion and her unconditional kindness and helpfulness, a post on the TTPS social media page stated. She was also described as a devoted wife, dedicated mother and dynamic officer who will be missed by those who were fortunate to serve beside her.
Cooper-France leaves to mourn her son, siblings, mother and her husband.
The TTPS extended condolences to Cooper-France’s family, friends, and colleagues.