Police constable Andre Mitchell has passed away.
Mitchell, 55, enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on July 1, 1994. He served for twenty eight years, a post on the TTPS social media page stated.
It added that Superintendent Andre Norton of the South Western Division said, “PC Mitchell will be remembered as a hard-working, dedicated officer who always went beyond the call to assists the citizens of Penal.”
The organization extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.
Mitchell leaves to mourn his mother and brother.
He will be greatly missed, the post stated.