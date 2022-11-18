Constable Nick Sahijad passed away on Monday, after battling an illness.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is mourning his death.
Sahijad gave five years of service to this country after enlisting in the police service on October 6, 2017. He will be fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues as a willing and good-humoured person, for whom no job was ever too small, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Described as always willing to go the extra mile, it was added that Sahijad executed his policing duties with determined purpose and professionalism despite his health condition.
He leaves his mother, sister and his niece to cherish his memories and will be dearly missed by his colleagues at the Biche, Sangre Grande and Rio Claro stations, the police’s post said.
Acting Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the TTPS extended condolences to Sahijad’s family, friends and colleagues.