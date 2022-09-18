Should fraud and conspiracy-accused MP David Lee remain in Parliament and in the national executive of the United National Congress (UNC)?
Lee, 63, lives in Cascade, Port of Spain, but is in his second term as the Member of Parliament for the swing seat of Pointe-a-Pierre—a constituency bordered by the constituencies of San Fernando West, San Fernando East, Tabaquite and Naparima.
The Sunday Express yesterday spoke with shoppers in Marabella, fishermen in Claxton Bay and taxi-drivers who traverse the constituency daily. The responses were mixed, some calling for the Member of Parliament to step down and others opting to wait for the court ruling.
Businessman Allan Gopaul said Lee should resign immediately following the charges laid against him. He said: “As a law-abiding citizen of Trinidad and Tobago looking on, I believe the police would have earned enough evidence to pursue charges. While Mr Lee will have his day in court, I believe he should resign immediately as MP.
“Too many politicians are using the system for personal gains on all sides. I strongly think no MP should be allowed a vehicle over $450,000, and only one per five-year term, as all new vehicles carry a warranty of such period.”
Another prominent businessman, who asked not to be named, said Lee had disgraced the constituency. “This man is not from the constituency. He does not know what we need. He cannot represent us. He must go,” he said.
Necolson Seecharan, president of the Claxton Bay Fishermen Association, said he had no issues with Lee as a Member of Parliament.
“He has always been a gentleman, and whenever we call on him for help he would assist. I believe a man is innocent until proven guilty and he should be allowed to stay at this time. However, if he is found guilty of the charges, I think he should do the honourable thing and step down,” he said.
Constituent Rita Bhagwandeen, said: “We have full confidence in Dr David Lee. He remains our MP, and the plan to frivolously charge UNC MPs and distract the population from the misery they are experiencing will backfire.”
Beverly Edwards, a store clerk, said she did not feel comfortable having Lee as a sitting MP at this time. “He should step down and then a decision should be taken after his court matter. It is the honourable thing to do,” she said.
Constituent Shawn Deonarine said he supported his Member of Parliament. “Mr Lee has been here with us over the years. He attends funerals, support constituents and is always there for us. I don’t want to see him go. I think he should be allowed to stay and represent us, he is our voice,” he said.
Standing by Lee
The executive of the constituency of Pointe-a-Pierre issued a statement yesterday saying it was standing “firmly and solidly” behind Lee.
The executive described the charges laid against Lee as “clear witch hunt and distraction”.
The statement read, “We take note of the political victimisation and subterfuge perpetuated on our beloved Member of Parliament by the PNM. This form of political gimmickry reeks of the desperation of the PNM as they struggle with a stagnant of economy, rising food prices and an innate inability to manage a country. With a Government struggling to provide any growth, any prosperity or any progress right before the budget it is easy to see why they will [resort] to these tactics.”
The executive said the people of Pointe-a-Pierre rejected any attempt by the PNM “to hide their own failures by attacking those like MP Lee who are fighting against the oppression of this Government”.
It said, “We also recognise and abhor the Gestapo type tactics used to score cheap political points by the PNM in an effort to discredit a man who has served his constituents without fear or favour and is admired and respected by all and sundry. We trust and have faith in our institutions that the due process of the law will be followed.”
The UNC issued a statement on Friday, saying the party was aware of the “spurious and trumped up” charges concerning Lee.
The constituency of Pointe-a-Pierre is considered marginal, and David Lee’s legal challenge may put it in play in the next general election.
This is Lee’s second term in office, having replaced People’s Partnership parliamentarian Errol McLeod in the September 2015 general election.
The seat was previously held between November 2007 and May 2010 by the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Christine Kangaloo. Previous to Kangaloo, Gillian Lucky was the Member of Parliament.
In 2010, Lee won the seat against the PNM’s Neil Mohammed by 1,506 votes. Five years later, Lee contested the marginal seat against PNM candidate and homeboy Daniel Dookie. He secured victory with 8,869 votes, 1,512 more than the PNM.
Lee served as UNC chairman from 2015 to 2017, and then its deputy political leader from then until now. He is also the Opposition Chief Whip.