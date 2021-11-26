A PRISON officer with 26 years of service was shot dead yesterday in front of his fruit and vegetable stall in Valencia.

He is the 26th prison officer to be murdered in the last 30 years.

Police said around 1.30 p.m. Trevor Serrette, 48, of Sangre Grande was sitting behind the counter at the stall located off the Eastern Main Road, Valencia. He was there with a 64-year-old relative and a friend when a white Nissan AD Wagon with two men stopped in front.