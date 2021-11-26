gavel

A construction worker who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl several times was granted bail by a magistrate. 

Police said that as part of his bail conditions, the accused is not allowed in Cedros, has to stay 100 feet away from the victim and report to the Chaguanas Police Station weekly.

The accused, aged 42, was charged with three offences of sexual penetration of a minor. 

He was granted bail in the sum of $350,000 with a surety when he appeared virtually before Magistrate Aden Stroude, at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. 

According to police report, the victim's mother alleged that the incidents of sexual assault occurred on November 4 and 18. 

WPC Renn-Lashley of the South Western Division, Child Protection Unit, conducted an investigation into the matter which resulted in the arrest and charge of the accused on November 22.

Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, ASP Roberts and Sgt Taylor and Insp Knutt of the Child Protection Unit.

The case was postponed to December 21.

