A 26-year-old construction worker drowned on Sunday evening in the waters off Gasparee Island.
Darrius Arneaud, of Susan Street, Couva, went for a swim off Bora View on Gasparee around 2.50 p.m., but he got into difficulty and went under.
Several checks were made in the vicinity by his relatives but he did not resurface.
The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) was notified and a team of officers led by Petty Officer Boroughs responded.
The officers conducted diving exercises for about 15 minutes and around 4 p.m. they were able to retrieve Arneaud’s body.
It was taken to TTCG headquarters at Stauble’s Bay, Chaguaramas, where it was identified by his mother.
Also visiting the scene were duty officers Insp Ramjattan, W/Sgt Ollivierre, PC Dennie and WPC Alleyne.