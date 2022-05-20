AS of this week consumers are paying five per cent more for local chicken, due to the price adjustment of feed.
This is the second price increase in a few weeks as chicken prices increased last month, owing to the escalation in price of feed.
Speaking to the Express yesterday Broiler Growers Association president Sudesh Ramkissoon said it was earlier this week that he saw the bill from a supermarket owner that the wholesale cost of processed chicken now stands at $16 per pound from the previous increased price of $13 per pound, from the various processors in the country.
Ramkissoon said he was baffled by this increase as in the last 20 years the farmers growing the chickens have not increased their prices to the processors such as Arawak and Nutrimix.
“We operate under very old contracts, our price of production has not changed, so it’s not the farmers who have increased the cost. A poultry farmer generates anywhere from a dollar to two dollars per head sold from his farm.
So for growing a chicken for six weeks, a farmer earns a dollar or two,” he lamented.
Ramkissoon indicated that the processor’s production cost has not increased, or the minimum wage has not been increased, so the second price hike is not justifiable at this time...especially at this time.
He said consumers are now paying between $16 to $18 per pound at their local pluck shops or directly from the processors.
“Consumers are also now paying $52 for a three-pound bird, so you are getting two chickens for a $100… that is crazy, it is out of proportion for the man on the ground. I am against this price increase, because if the farmers are not the ones increasing the cost and we are not benefiting from the price increase, then why the hike? The processors will have to answer those questions,” Ramkissoon explained.
...Salaries the same
However, when the Express contacted Robin Phillips, director of marketing at Arawak, he said there was not another price increase by Arawak as the last one was at the end of last month.
“The prices were adjusted then and since then there has not been a further increase on our end,” Phillips said.
Chicken must be affordable
The Broiler Growers Association president highlighted that the demand for the chicken was also a factor as it was one of the more affordable meats, but with this increase consumers will be cutting back their spend.
Another issue Ramkissoon said that is looming is some pluck shops are also not being supplied with their daily request quota.
“Some shops may want 1,000 chickens to sell every three or four days, but they are now getting very reduced supplies, maybe only 100 to 200. This is not good for business.”
He called for dialogue with the Ministries of Trade as well as Agriculture together with the stakeholders to address ongoing matters which can lead to the reduction in costs and by extension the food import bill.
Sherron Thomas from San Fernando said she was paying an average of $13 per pound and her new bill as of Wednesday was $16.
“This is madness; everything is just increasing every month, but our salaries. What is the reason for this increase again?” Thomas lamented.
Sean Collins of Gasparillo said if there is a third increase, his family will have to turn vegetarian.
“We will get our proteins elsewhere, I cannot afford to buy four chickens at $200 and then still have other groceries to buy, along with other expenses,” Collins remarked.