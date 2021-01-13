Contempt for our own

As he bade goodbye to Trinidad and Tobago, United States Ambassador Joseph Mondello has spoken glowingly of the people of T&T and of the issues that both bind and separate both countries.

In a statement published in full on Page 13 of this newspaper today, Mondello touched on the hot topic of Venezuela, acknowledging that the crisis is an issue that the US and the Keith Rowley-led Government did not see eye-to-eye on.