CONTEMPT of court proceedings have been filed against an attorney who has allegedly refused to repay more than $.1 million owed to a former client.
The action was brought against attorney Dawn Seecharan Nancoo by Charlene Roberts, who is seeking to get back her money or have the attorney serve a term of imprisonment.
Attorney Martin George had the action filed on Wednesday afternoon.
Roberts is claiming that in November 2016, she hired Nancoo to apply for and obtain the grant of probate for the estate of Glendon DeGale.
Roberts said she transferred $292,243.49 representing the finances of the deceased’s estate to the attorney, to be held in escrow prior to the attorney being required to disburse the funds to the beneficiaries of DeGale’s estate.
The attorney’s legal fees were also settled in full, the application stated.
In November 2020, Roberts said she e-mailed Nancoo to enquire about the process of the matter and the issuance of the funds.
However, the attorney allegedly informed her the funds were “not physically there”.
While Nancoo acknowledged she was obligated by law to repay the funds, she requested on two occasions an extension of time to do so.
Roberts eventually filed a claim against Nancoo on January 21, with the High Court ordering on March 18 that Nancoo repay Roberts.
She was ordered to make a lump-sum payment of $100,000 no later than the following day and the remainder, inclusive of interest, by way of monthly instalments over the course of the next six months.
While Nancoo made the initial $100,000 payment, she failed to make any of the subsequent monthly instalments, court documents stated.
According to Roberts, she had obtained information that Nancoo had been selling her (Nancoo’s) assets and therefore she wanted her contempt of court proceedings to be heard urgently, since she believed with the opening of the country’s borders tomorrow that Nancoo may attempt to flee the country without repaying the debt.
The Express was informed that up to yesterday evening, the court had not made a decision as to whether the matter was actually fit for urgent hearing.