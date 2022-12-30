CRIMINALS smashed the windows of a business building in La Romaine and contorted themselves to fit through with ease the bars of burglar-proofing meant to secure the premises.
For about ten minutes, the criminals struck at family-owned businesses Cool Control Limited and Cool Vape and left them with thousands of dollars in losses and damages.
The stores are in a shared ground floor space in a building located at Bamboo Bay Road, opposite the compound of Massy Stores.
Sabir Samad, one of the business owners, spoke to the Express on Thursday, as he and employees cleaned the premises and shortly after the smashed front glass window was replaced.
Samad said that the incident occurred between 1.20 to 1.30 a.m., and it is believed that the primary target was the vape store, which was restocked for Christmas sales.
He said that at the time of the crime, the vape store had a ‘pop-up’ booth at an event at the nearby Space nightclub, but it was only some six hours later that his family was informed of the crime through a message on a community what’s app crime chat.
Samad said his father went to the premises and observed the smashed glass pane, the ransacked shelves and glass cases and the missing merchandise.
He said they stole hundreds of disposable vaping devices and flavoured oils from the vape store, as well as oximeters, temperature guns, a portable phone and a cell phone from the air conditioning store.
Samad said the security cameras captured how the ordeal unfolded.
The criminals pelt stones about six stones found on the broken pavement opposite their stores and smashed the glass.
Two men were seen contorting their bodies to fit through the one-square-foot space to enter the premises.
“We were shocked to see what they did. It was amazing to see these two men fit through that tight space. They looked young, maybe aged between 19-22 years old.
They barely had facial hair”, said Samad.
He said the intruders did not fumble as they squeezed through the burglar-proofing.
“If they were inexperienced, they would have cut themselves. But there was no blood on the glass at all. It seems they had been practising entering tight spaces”, said the business owner.
They toted the merchandise off the compound with a backpack and the bags from garbage bins inside the premises.
He said the two men exited the way the same way they entered, then headed towards a location and escaped, leading investigators to believe that there was a getaway vehicle awaiting them.
Samad said he and his family were still counting their losses, which was a minimum of $20,000.
Officers of the San Fernando CID and Crime Scene Investigators department responded and are continuing investigations.