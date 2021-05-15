A 45-year-old prisons officer is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate next week charged with possession of prohibited articles.
Richard Khan, of Baptiste Street, Biche, was arrested and charged by PC Roopnarine, of the Arouca Police Station, after prison officials alerted police of the seizure of contraband items during an exercise at the Golden Grove Prison last night.
According to prisons officials, around 8.10 pm on Friday Prisons Officer II (Ag.) Richard Khan, who has over 24 years' service, was searched after reporting for duty at the Remand Yard. During the search, prisons officers allegedly found a quantity of illegal items on him.
Police responded after which they conveyed the prisons officer to the Arouca Police Station where they reportedly discovered four clear wrappings and a quantity of cigarettes concealed in the officer’s staff.
Following further enquiries, KHAN was charged by PC Roopnarine with possession of prohibited articles.