TWO members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) were detained by police on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle in a large amount of contraband items into the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
A post on the Prison Service social media page stated that around 11.20 a.m. on June 1, the two soldiers, both warrant officers, were allowed a courtesy visit to the Maximum Security Prison to check in on three members of the defence Force who are currently incarcerated.
The soldiers were screened for Covid-19 following which their bags were searched.
Police said that prison officers carried out a thorough search of their bags and several cartons of cigarettes, a quantity of plant-like substance, cigarette lighters, bottles of pepper sauce, WIFI hot spot devices, packets of razor blades, batteries, shaver machines and wireless headsets among other items, were found.
The soldiers were told about what was found and the Arouca Police was contacted.
Acting Prison Commissioner, Shamshudeen Mohammed said that while he is elated over the discovery, as it is the goal to purge national security agencies of persons who compromise the security and reputation of their respective organisations, it is also regrettable as measures for future courtesy visits would be revised.
He added that he is working closely with all authorities involved with the ongoing investigation.
The two soldiers remained in police custody up to last night.