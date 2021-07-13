A La Horquetta contractor who allegedly sexually assaulted two girls aged 11 and seven years old, was granted bail and ordered to appear in court next month.
The accused was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with a surety by a Justice of the Peace and allowed to leave the Belmont Police Station.
The accused was also ordered not to communicate with the victims and, he must report to the Besson Street Police Station on Mondays and Fridays before 6 p.m.
The accused was charged with four offences: three offences of sexual touching, and one offence of paying for sexual service of a child.
He was arrested after relatives of the victims reported the incidents to the La Horquetta Police Station on February 24 and 27.
One girl reported that the sexual offences occurred during the period December 31, 2018 to September 9, 2019.
The other girl reported that the offences occurred during the period 1st January, 2017 to 1st January, 2018.
Sgt Andrews, Cpl Neptune, and WPC Brathwaite, of the Port of Spain Child Protection Unit (CPU), conducted an investigation into the matter which resulted in the arrest and charge of the contractor on July 9.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, ASP Ramnarine, and Insp Lopez of the Child Protection Unit.
The accused is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on August 4.