Hypolite

Terrance Hypolite

A Chaguanas contractor who allegedly attempted to defraud the State of $4.8 million was arrested by police. 

Terrance Hypolite, 63, of Edinburgh 500, was charged uttering a forged document and attempting to obtain the monies by false pretences.

Hypolite appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Thursday and was granted $150,000 bail.  

He was ordered to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain Magistrates’ on March 25.

The charges alleged that Hypolite went to a commercial bank in Diego Martin on February 17, where he presented a Government of Trinidad and Tobago cheque, payable to his construction business, in the amount of $4.8 million.

Hypolite also provided copies of award of contract letters purportedly issued by a special purpose State company to his construction company to undertake infrastructural works at a port project in Toco, which was due to start on March 25.

Initially, the cheque was accepted by the bank and the proceeds credited ‘on hold’ to the company’s business account subject to verification and processing by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

During the processing and verification phase, the Central Bank alerted the commercial bank that the cheque in question was not issued by the Government and was therefore fraudulent.

A report was made to the Fraud Squad and officers conducting enquiries found that there was no work contract in existence between the State Company and the construction company.

There was also no port project at Toco.

Hypolite was arrested on Wednesday by Fraud Squad officers and charged with the offences by WPC Kennedy.

