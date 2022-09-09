A contractor who was allegedly paid to purchase materials to build a septic tank, appeared before a magistrate charged by the Fraud Squad.
Ryan Sonny, 37 of New Grant, was charged with fraudulent conversion and faced San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh on Thursday.
He was placed on $20,000 bail and the matter adjourned to October 6.
A female victim alleged that between August 9 and 11, she paid sums totalling $6,000 cash to a man for the purchase of materials intended for the construction of a septic tank and rubble drain at her home. The works were supposed to be completed by August 20.
However, the man allegedly failed to deliver on his promise and attempts to recover the money proved futile. A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation launched.
As a result of the investigations, an exercise, coordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Reuben, Acting ASP Samuel and supervised by Acting Insp Bachoo and Acting Sgt Edwards, was conducted on Wednesday and the suspect’s home was searched.
The man was arrested during the exercise and charged on the same date with the offence by constable David of the Fraud Squad.