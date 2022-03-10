A contractor is due to appear virtually before the Chaguanas court on Thursday for alleged forgery in relation to a parcel of State land.
Devon Richardson, 38 of San Fernando, was charged with uttering a forged document to a representative of the State.
It is alleged that on October 19 2021, the accused tried to defraud the Government of Trinidad and Tobago of a parcel of State land at Hindustan Junction, New Grant, Princes Town, through use of a forged Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Land Management Division, Commissioner of State Lands letter, dated February 3, 2020.
A report of the incident was made to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB), on November 23 2021, and an investigation launched.
Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Deryck Walker and Supt Avinash Singh and assisted by Insps Bryon Daniel and Alicia Mc Millian and Sgt Gerrard Baldwin.
Richardson was arrested on March 8, 2022 at the Marabella police station and charged by Baldwin on March 9, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.