A contractor who allegedly used a fake driver’s permit in an attempt to open a bank account, has been charged with forgery.
Darren Andre Toby, 41 of Couva, was also charged with uttering a forged driver’s permit. He was last Wednesday placed on $60,000 bail by a justice of the peace.
Toby is expected to appear before a Couva magistrate on February 8.
A financial institution reported to the Fraud Squad South Office, that on January 9, a man presented a driver’s permit and other documents to a customer service representative in order to open an account.
The permit was allegedly found to be fraudulent and the man was arrested in connection with the matter on the same date.
Investigations were coordinated by acting Snr Supt Arlet Groome, acting Insp Seepersad and included Legal Officer Sgt Bassarath and acting Cpl Ramdial.
Toby was charged on January 10 by constable Geoffroy.