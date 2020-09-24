A Rio Claro contractor and his family were held under siege by gun-toting men during a home invasion early yesterday.
Rishi Persadsingh, 44, his wife and two children were tied up and held under siege as the criminals ransacked the house at Jeffers Crossing, Tabaquite Road.
A police report said that, around 3 a.m., four men, all with firearms, stormed into the house through a door that they pried open as the family slept.
They tied the family together and beat Persadsingh.
The criminals stole a 380 Beretta pistol, two 12-gauge shotguns, four iPhones, a large quantity of jewelry and alcohol.
Police were alerted and ASP Jankie, Insp Richardson Sgt Bhim, Cpl Dowarka, PC Neaves and officers of the Rio Claro and Mayaro CIDs and Eastern Division Task Force searched for the men, but no one was arrested.